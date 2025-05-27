Gaza in flames: Israeli strikes leave 81 dead, aid blocked at border

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza killed at least 81 Palestinians on Monday. Among the dead were many children. One attack hit a school in Gaza City where families were sheltering. The building caught fire, and several children were burned alive. Medical teams struggled to reach survivors under heavy bombing.

The strikes happened as talks of a ceasefire gained attention. Reports say Hamas may accept a U.S.-backed plan. However, mixed messages from both sides caused confusion. People in Gaza remain uncertain if the violence will end soon. Meanwhile, the air raids continue without pause.

Hospitals in Gaza are overwhelmed. The World Health Organization said medical supplies have almost run out. Doctors are treating many patients without painkillers or basic tools. Many wounded are lying on the floor. Ambulances are unable to reach bombed areas due to destroyed roads and ongoing attacks.

International pressure is building on Israel. Over 800 UK legal experts, including former judges, urged sanctions. They say Israel’s actions violate international law. They also called on the UK government to review all trade ties with Israel. The group demanded action against Israeli leaders suspected of war crimes.

On the other hand, far-right Israeli groups tried to block aid from reaching Gaza. They gathered at the Ashdod port to stop supply trucks. Israeli police removed the protesters, but tensions remain high. As more nations speak out, the people of Gaza continue to suffer with little hope of peace.