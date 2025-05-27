India approves framework for advanced stealth fighter jet amid rising regional tensions

India has approved a new framework to develop its most advanced stealth fighter jet, signaling an aggressive military push following its recent conflict with Pakistan. According to Reuters, the Indian Ministry of Defence announced that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given the green light for the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. This stealth fighter is expected to boost the Indian Air Force’s strength as it faces growing regional threats.

The Aeronautical Development Agency, leading the project, will soon invite defense firms to express interest in building a prototype. This comes at a critical time, as India’s current fighter jet fleet has declined to 31 squadrons—below the sanctioned strength of 42—while rival China rapidly expands its air power.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s J-10 fighter jets, acquired from China, reportedly performed strongly in the recent four-day conflict. Pakistan claims the J-10s downed India’s advanced French-made Rafale jets during the exchange, which involved aircraft, missiles, drones, and heavy artillery.

The Indian defence ministry said the AMCA program would be developed in partnership with a local firm. Bids will be open to both private and state-owned companies, either individually or in joint ventures. This move aims to diversify military manufacturing beyond the government-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

In March, a defence panel recommended involving the private sector in aircraft production to ease pressure on HAL. Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh had previously criticized HAL’s delays in delivering Tejas jets, blaming slow engine shipments from General Electric.

India’s rapid push to develop next-generation military technology highlights the rising arms race in South Asia, especially in drone and stealth capabilities.