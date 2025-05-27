China denies supplying military equipment to Russia amid Ukraine allegations

China has firmly rejected Ukraine’s recent claims that it is supplying military equipment to Russia, calling the reports baseless and politically motivated attempts to damage relations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized at a press briefing that China has never provided lethal weapons to any side involved in the Ukraine conflict. She also highlighted that China maintains strict controls over dual-use items, which can serve both civilian and military purposes.

Mao stressed that Ukraine is fully aware of China’s neutral stance and warned against the spread of false accusations and political manipulation. This statement came after Ukraine’s intelligence chief accused China of supplying machine tools, gunpowder, and other important materials to about 20 Russian military factories, allegations that Beijing denies.

These allegations emerge at a sensitive moment when Russia and Ukraine recently engaged in prisoner exchanges following peace talks held in Turkey. Both sides released 390 prisoners each, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that an additional 307 Ukrainian captives had returned home under a new agreement with Russia.

Meanwhile, efforts to resolve the conflict continue. U.S. President Donald Trump recently spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing a possible ceasefire. Trump expressed optimism about starting peace talks soon, but Putin clarified he would only consider signing a peace memorandum, rejecting a 30-day ceasefire proposal. The conflict began in February 2022, and Russia currently controls nearly 20% of Ukraine, including the Crimean Peninsula, annexed illegally in 2014.

The ongoing diplomatic efforts and China’s official denial add complexity to the already tense geopolitical situation surrounding the Ukraine war and international responses.