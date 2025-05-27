Pakistan showcases mineral wealth, boosts mining ties with China at Beijing summit

Pakistan highlighted its vast mineral resources and growing mining partnership with China during the 4th Asia Mining Innovation and Development Summit in Beijing. The event marks a key moment in the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Delivering the keynote speech, Deputy Head of Mission Bilal Mahmood Chaudhary showcased Pakistan’s immense mineral potential. He shared figures such as 186 billion tons of coal, over 5 million tons of copper, 400 tons of gold from Reko Diq, and 500 million tons of iron ore. He said these resources could turn Pakistan into a regional industrial hub.

Chaudhary emphasized that CPEC’s new phase focuses on value addition and downstream industrialization, moving beyond just infrastructure. He pointed to a $2.3 billion railway project that will connect mining zones with Gwadar Port, aiming to boost port capacity to 2 million tons annually by 2030.

He also highlighted successful joint ventures such as the Saindak Copper-Gold Mine and the Duddar Lead-Zinc Mine. Both projects, operated by Chinese firms, have created jobs and transferred technology, proving the strength of Pakistan-China cooperation in mining.

To attract more investment, Chaudhary introduced the National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 2025. This new policy offers tax incentives and faster licensing through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), aiming to ease foreign investor concerns and boost project rollouts.

The summit ended with renewed commitments to expand mining ties, following President Asif Ali Zardari’s visit to China earlier this year. Closing the session, Chaudhary said, “Our iron-clad friendship will shine brighter through innovation and shared prosperity.”