Army chief field marshal Asim Munir discusses border trade and defence ties in Tehran visit

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, held key security and defence talks in Tehran on Tuesday. The meeting took place at the Iranian General Staff Headquarters, where he met Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces. Both sides discussed boosting military cooperation and improving coordination along the Pakistan-Iran border.

The talks focused on enhancing defence ties amid evolving regional security dynamics. A key part of the discussion was transforming the shared border into a zone of trade and economic development. The leaders also stressed the importance of promoting regional peace, stability, and prosperity. The Iranian Armed Forces gave Field Marshal Munir a full ceremonial welcome, including a guard of honour.

Asim Munir also joined Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during meetings with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian. These high-level engagements are part of Pakistan’s broader efforts to strengthen ties with regional partners during a four-nation diplomatic tour.

In a parallel engagement, Pakistan’s First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari met a senior Iranian delegation led by Dr Reyhaneh Sadat Raeisi, daughter of late President Ebrahim Raisi. The meeting focused on cultural, healthcare, and diplomatic cooperation. Aseefa highlighted the historic connection and mutual respect between the two nations and praised Iran’s achievements in public health.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached Azerbaijan, continuing his regional tour that began in Türkiye and Iran. His final stop will be Tajikistan, where he is scheduled to attend the International Conference on Glaciers on May 29–30, aiming to promote regional connectivity and sustainable development.