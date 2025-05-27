Security tightened around Islamabad high court as PTI calls for protest

ISLAMABAD – Security has been significantly increased around the Islamabad High Court (IHC) following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) call for a protest in support of the judiciary. Additional police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel have been deployed to maintain peace and prevent any disruptions.

The protest comes after PTI founder Imran Khan urged his party to prepare for a major nationwide movement against the current government. While he stated he would not call supporters to Islamabad, he announced that the movement would be launched across Pakistan in the coming days.

Aleema Khan, sister of Imran Khan, shared his message with reporters on Monday outside Adiala Jail. She stated that Imran remains defiant in prison and has vowed not to surrender, even if he remains behind bars for life. She also alleged that her brother is being denied basic prisoner rights, including access to family, doctors, and reading material.

Aleema added that the imprisonment of Bushra Bibi, Imran’s wife, is part of a broader strategy to pressure him. “He is being treated worse than an ordinary prisoner despite being a former prime minister,” she said, calling the treatment unjust and politically motivated.

PTI’s protest coincides with a critical legal development, as the Supreme Court begins hearing review petitions related to its July 12 judgement on reserved seats. However, six judges, including the author of the original verdict, are not part of the larger bench, raising concerns within the party.

With tensions high and the legal battle intensifying, authorities remain on alert to ensure that the protest stays peaceful. PTI supporters have been urged to show restraint, while security officials continue to monitor the situation closely around the IHC and surrounding areas.