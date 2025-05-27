Modi staged pahalgam incident for electoral gains, alleges former Indian FM Yashwant Sinha

In a major political storm, former Indian Foreign Minister Yashwant Sinha has accused the Narendra Modi-led government of staging the Pahalgam incident for electoral advantage. Speaking in a televised interview with Indian media, the veteran politician and senior Trinamool Congress leader said the tragic event was “not a result of foreign interference” but a pre-planned “drama” designed to influence upcoming elections in Bihar.

Sinha’s comments have reignited debate over the politicization of national security in India. He alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deliberately exploits national tragedies to manipulate public sentiment and gain votes. “The Pahalgam incident, like Pulwama before it, was used to stir emotions and rally voter support,” he claimed.

Drawing parallels to the 2019 Pulwama attack, Sinha said the BJP had similarly used the deaths of Indian soldiers to fuel its election campaign. He added that Prime Minister Modi had openly invoked the Pulwama martyrs in his speeches to appeal to nationalist voters. “This is not just political strategy—it’s dangerous and unethical,” Sinha remarked.

The Pahalgam incident, in which 26 Indian tourists were reportedly killed in Indian-administered Kashmir, escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. Following the attack, the Modi government took several aggressive steps, including threats to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and increase troop presence along the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan responded firmly, warning against any military misadventures. Diplomatic sources claimed Pakistan shared key intelligence to counter Indian narratives. Meanwhile, Sinha’s explosive statement has fueled fresh criticism from opposition leaders, with many calling for an independent investigation into the incident and how it was handled politically.