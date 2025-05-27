Dubai honors Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed for global impact in film

In a heartfelt celebration of Pakistani talent, actors Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed were honored at a special ceremony in Dubai for their outstanding contributions to the country’s film and entertainment industry. The event was hosted by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, with Consul General Hussain Muhammad and members of the Pakistani diplomatic mission in attendance.

During the event, Ambassador Tirmizi presented commemorative shields to the two stars, recognizing their long-standing commitment to Pakistani cinema. He praised their achievements in representing Pakistan on international platforms and highlighted the role of arts and entertainment in promoting Pakistan’s soft image globally. “Pakistan’s rich cultural and artistic legacy is one of our greatest strengths,” he said, calling cinema a powerful tool for international engagement.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of Pakistani expatriates, artists, media representatives, and community members in the UAE, who warmly applauded the actors’ efforts. Mahira and Humayun, visibly moved by the tribute, thanked the Ambassador and the audience for the honor. Mahira shared how meaningful such recognition is while representing Pakistan abroad, while Humayun spoke about the importance of unity in celebrating local talent.

Both stars are currently on a global press tour for their new romantic comedy film Love Guru, which has already premiered in London and New York to enthusiastic audiences. The tour aims to connect with the Pakistani diaspora and international fans, while promoting the strength and evolution of Pakistani storytelling.

Such events not only recognize the success of individuals but also reflect the growing global appeal of Pakistani cinema. Ambassador Tirmizi noted that continued diplomatic and cultural efforts are essential to strengthening people-to-people connections, especially through creative mediums like film, television, and music.