Finance ministry proposes 20% budget hike for BISP to support 10 million families

The Finance Ministry has proposed a 20% increase in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) budget for the fiscal year 2025-26. If approved, the allocation will rise from Rs592.48 billion to Rs716 billion. This boost aims to raise quarterly cash transfers and maintain support for 10 million low-income households across Pakistan.

Starting January 2026, quarterly cash assistance under BISP is expected to rise from Rs13,500 to Rs14,500. The increase aligns with inflation projections and the government’s commitment to the IMF. The Finance Ministry has pledged to adjust benefits annually, helping preserve the purchasing power of poor families. These adjustments will reflect the latest household survey data, targeting the lowest income groups.

BISP is also enhancing its education, health, and nutrition initiatives under conditional cash transfer (CCT) programs. With support from the World Bank, it is working closely with provincial governments to avoid duplication and strengthen coordination. Spending on these social protection programs is expected to remain steady as a percentage of GDP in the next fiscal year.

From July 2024 to February 2025, BISP disbursed Rs347 billion—an 82.6% increase compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, the government is reforming energy subsidies to better target the poorest 40% of the population. This shift will ease fiscal pressure while protecting vulnerable households from high utility costs.

Plans are underway to digitize BISP payments, giving recipients access to bank accounts. Pilot projects for this system will launch in select districts by early FY26. So far, BISP has exceeded its education support target, enrolling 10.8 million families, and is on track to meet its 2.1 million target for nutrition CCTs. Integration of social protection efforts remains a top priority.