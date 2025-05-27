PM Shehbaz joins trilateral summit with Türkiye and Azerbaijan in Baku

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Azerbaijan after completing his official visit to Iran. At Lachin Airport, he was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Pakistan’s Ambassador Qasim Moinuddin, and other senior diplomats. This visit marks the third leg of his ongoing four-nation tour. He will next travel to Tajikistan.

PM Shehbaz is in Baku to attend the Pakistan-Türkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit. He will participate alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The summit will focus on regional cooperation, economic ties, and shared challenges. Leaders will also discuss future collaboration between the three countries.

During the summit, PM Shehbaz will engage in key talks on a wide range of issues. These include bilateral relations, trade, security, and global matters. He plans to thank Türkiye and Azerbaijan for their recent support during Pakistan’s conflict with India. The Prime Minister aims to strengthen long-term regional partnerships.

Before arriving in Azerbaijan, PM Shehbaz visited Tehran. There, he met Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and held important talks. Both sides discussed regional peace and security. They also explored deeper strategic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran. PM Shehbaz appreciated Iran’s backing during Pakistan’s recent tensions with India.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan wants peace and stability in the region. He believes it can lead to economic growth and prosperity. He reaffirmed his commitment to building stronger ties with friendly nations. His ongoing tour reflects Pakistan’s focus on diplomacy, regional harmony, and mutual development.