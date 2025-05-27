Bano Kousar strikes gold as Pakistan shines at Asian Jiu-Jitsu championship 2025

Pakistan’s Bano Kousar made the nation proud by winning a gold medal in the women’s 48kg contact ju-jitsu category at the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025. The event took place in Amman, Jordan, and featured over 800 athletes from 27 countries. Kousar defeated India’s Richa Sharma in a thrilling final that showcased her exceptional skills and determination.

Her victory on the third day of the competition became a highlight for Pakistan and served as a major boost to the country’s standing in international sports. With this win, she not only brought home gold but also inspired young athletes across the country. The closely fought final kept fans on edge and ended in a proud moment for Pakistan.

In addition to Kousar’s gold, Pakistan secured five more medals, wrapping up the tournament with an impressive total of six. Muhammad Yousuf and Umar Yaseen bagged silver medals in the U21 Duo and Show Men categories. They reached the final after defeating Vietnam but narrowly lost to Thailand in a strong finish.

The duo’s performance was especially noteworthy as they had previously won gold in the U18 category at the 2024 championship. Their progress highlights the consistent improvement of Pakistan’s young jiu-jitsu athletes. Their achievement is a positive sign for the future of the sport in the country.

Bronze medals were also added to Pakistan’s tally through strong performances from M. Ali Rashid and M. Yousuf Ali in the Duo and Show Men category. Furthermore, Isra Waseem and Kainat Arif each earned bronze in the Duo and Show Women events. These wins reflect the team’s balanced strength across both male and female categories.

Chairman of the Pakistan Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Khalil Ahmed Khan, praised the athletes for their hard work and dedication. “These medals are not just awards—they prove our athletes are performing at international standards,” he said. He also credited the coaches and support staff for their key role in this historic success.