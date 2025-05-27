Pakistan slams Modi’s gujarat remarks, calls them ‘election theatre’

Pakistan has sharply reacted to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent comments made during an election rally in Gujarat. In his speech, Modi took a veiled jab at Pakistan, saying that if Pakistanis wanted peace and bread, they should act—otherwise, “my bullet is ready.” Pakistan’s Foreign Office responded by calling the statement reckless, dangerous, and part of an election-time “theatrical performance.”

The Foreign Office spokesperson said such remarks from a nuclear-armed country’s leader show a deeply worrying mindset. Pakistan condemned the use of hate speech in political campaigns and warned that such irresponsible behavior could increase regional tensions. The statement also reminded the world that peace and stability in South Asia cannot be maintained if such provocative language continues.

Pakistan accused India of shifting attention from serious internal issues. It pointed to rising Hindu nationalism, growing anti-Muslim sentiment, and widespread suppression of minorities within India. The spokesperson said that instead of targeting Pakistan during elections, India should focus on addressing these alarming trends in its own society.

The statement also highlighted India’s alleged human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan said that India frequently uses aggressive rhetoric and Pakistan-bashing as a distraction whenever global attention turns to abuses in the region. It called this a recurring pattern, especially during Indian election seasons.

Pakistan reaffirmed that it is a responsible nuclear state but will not tolerate threats. “Pakistan is capable of defending itself,” the spokesperson said, adding that any threat to national security would be met with a strong and effective response. Islamabad urged the international community to take note of such provocative statements and their dangerous impact on regional peace.