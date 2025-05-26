CTD guns down three terrorists in Barkhan

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Barkhan, Balochistan, has killed three terrorists, belonging to a banned outfit. The CTD has also claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession. It is pertinent to mention here that the incidents of terrorism have risen in Balochistan in recent years, which has become a challenge for the law-enforcement agencies to control. Mostly carried out by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and other groups of Baloch separatists, these attacks have resulted in the loss of hundreds of civilians. Several passengers were martyred in the hijacking of Jaffar Express, heading from Quetta to Peshawar, a few months ago. And only a few days ago, eight children lost their lives when a school bus, carrying students, came under attack by terrorists in Khuzdar.