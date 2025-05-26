India’s counter-terrorism agency said Monday it arrested a paramilitary police officer for allegedly spying for arch-rival Pakistan, following their most serious conflict in decades.

At least 70 people died in fighting this month triggered by an April 22 attack on tourists in Indian-Occupied Kashmir that New Delhi accused Pakistan of backing – a charge Islamabad denies.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said a Central Reserve Police Force officer was arrested in Delhi “for sharing sensitive information” with Pakistani agents.

“The accused, Moti Ram Jat, was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information related to national security with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) since 2023,” the NIA said.

Jat has been remanded into custody until June 6 by a special court, the agency said, as investigators question him.