Fashion designer Mehmood Bhatti caught in new controversy

Prominent fashion designer Mehmood Bhatti is once again in the spotlight as he faces fresh allegations related to his business dealings and long-standing claims about his philanthropic ventures.

Last month, a family maintenance case was also filed in the Lahore Family Court by his wife, Humaira, accusing him of severe emotional, physical and financial abuse. The suit, filed on 6 March 2025, has progressed to the Proclamation stage, indicating that Bhatti has failed to appear in court or respond to official summons.

Presided over by Civil Judge Rana Asif Mustafa, the case outlines serious allegations. In her petition, Humaira claims Bhatti subjected her to physical violence while intoxicated, denied her access to basic necessities such as food and confined her to the home, effectively curtailing her personal freedom.

In addition, new allegations have sparked widespread discussion about Bhatti’s public narrative regarding his business interests and legal battles in Pakistan.

These claims challenge his long-standing assertion of being the majority owner of National Defence Hospital. Contrary to his statements, it is alleged that Bhatti holds only a small minority share, which is currently under legal dispute due to delayed payments. Legal representatives and official documents contradict Bhatti’s portrayal of himself as the hospital’s primary stakeholder.

Regarding Bhatti’s claim of a Rs 130 million theft from his hospital office, a recent YouTube documentary alleged that authorities-including the Punjab Police, Civil Court and High Court-have dismissed the case due to lack of evidence. His petitions were rejected, with courts ruling the accusations unsubstantiated.

The documentary further claims that Bhatti attempted to use his influence to pressure the hospital’s management.