We stand as solid as a rock

Pakistan is an eternal reality, founded to last until the end of time, God willing. The sacrifices of our forefathers have borne the fruit of a radiant Pakistan. Today, the guiding principles of our founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah-faith, unity, and discipline-shine as bright as ever. These principles guarantee our survival, progress, and prosperity. Whenever we have embraced them, we have emerged victorious among the nations of the world.

The first major demonstration of these principles by our current generation was in 1998, when Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif conducted nuclear tests. At that time, Pakistan faced immense international pressure, but his government courageously resisted and, in response to India’s five nuclear explosions, carried out six tests, proving Pakistan’s strategic superiority. The people of Pakistan were united and full of enthusiasm. This national unity strengthened Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s resolve and courage, resulting in Pakistan becoming the only nuclear power in the Islamic world.

The second manifestation of this unity was witnessed during the recent Pakistan-India conflict. This collective resolve was unforgettable. After the Pulwama false flag attack, India falsely accused Pakistan and built a baseless narrative that the international community did not accept, as India failed to provide any evidence of Pakistan’s involvement. India then initiated aggression in an attempt to establish regional dominance. That unprovoked aggression rallied the Pakistani nation. The entire nation became a wall of steel in the face of Indian hostility.

Operation Buny?n Murs?s gave Pakistan a new identity on the world stage. In a matter of hours, Pakistan shot down six Indian fighter jets, destroyed Indian air bases, and sent a clear message to the world: Pakistan is not a weak nation-neither its army nor its people are fragile. All three stand united and ready to confront any external enemy.

This unity among Pakistanis has shaken hostile forces. In recent times, a well-organized narrative of hatred was being built to create a divide between the state and its people and to turn the public against their own armed forces. But the recent conflict with India demolished all such narratives. The people of Pakistan stood like a wall beside their armed forces. Their passion boosted the morale of the military. The enemy, who dreamed of seizing Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi, was brought to its knees within hours.

This war not only defeated India but also humiliated those who plotted against Pakistan and its military, who tried to sow seeds of hatred and division. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, with their steadfast resolve, have given Pakistan a renewed recognition on the global stage.

Pakistan desires peace. In pursuit of this peace, it remains the only country in the world that has fought a prolonged war against extremists and terrorists-and continues to do so. In this war on terror, Pakistan has made unmatched sacrifices, losing more than 80,000 lives. The brave sons of this nation laid down their lives in defence of the motherland. The courage of their mothers deserves the nation’s highest salute.

Today, India would not dare think of engaging in a direct war with Pakistan. However, it continues to wage proxy wars by sponsoring terrorism within Pakistan. Field Marshal Asim Munir first labelled Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as the “Khawarij insurgency” and has now named the BLA as the “Fitna of Hindustan.” The state has decided that after defeating India, its proxies will also be crushed.

The people of Pakistan must remain united for the sake of peace, progress, and prosperity. Our enemy is cunning. It no longer has the courage to attack openly. Instead, it tries to spark hatred and create divisions using ethnic nationalism and fabricated narratives. If we remain united, no force can prevent us from eliminating these proxies.

Our victory lies in our unity.

We are one.

We are Pakistan.

We are alive.

We are a wall of steel.

The Writer is the PRO of Information Minister Punjab