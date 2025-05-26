Over 150,000 girl guides — a powerful sign of women empowerment

Giving education and training to over 150 thousand young girls through interactive non-formal methods is a greater sign of women empowerment.

With the aim to promote the training, learning, and development of adult members to fulfil their roles, Pakistan Girl Guides Association enables them to gain the necessary knowledge, skills, values and attitudes to ensure the delivery of high quality educational program.

This was said by parliamentary secretary for education Farah Naz Akbar at a ceremony jointly organised by Ministry of Federal education and the association in connection with celebration of Youm-e-Takbeer.

Parliamentary secretary said that a powerful wave of change is sweeping across the country, adding that our girls are working on the front lines in every sector.

In a society where systemic challenges often limit the aspirations of young women, PGGA stands as a beacon of hope- proving that when given the tools, the voice and the space, girls can lead not just movements, but revolutions.

She recalled that such a large number of members is an indicator that we are vibrant nationally and globally. “Our girls are hosting national forums, youth parliaments, and in other fields,” she stated adding that even the trends are expanding in rural and undeserved areas of the country as well.

Farah Naz expressed his gratitude to be part of these girls guides at the ceremony. “We commemorate a truly historic and powerful day in our national journey- Youm-e-Takbeer,” she recalled.

She highlighted that our spirit, our pride, and our patriotism are no less than what the entire nation will feel on 28th May, the day that echoed with Takbeer- “Allahu Akbar” in the mountains of Chagai and in the hearts of every Pakistani.

The PGGA, particularly ICT chapter, is part of a vibrant and dynamic national movement that has been shaping the minds and characters of young Pakistani girls for generations. We are not just students; we are learners, servers, leaders, and proud patriots. Through guiding, we learn discipline, teamwork, service to humanity, and deep love for our faith and our homeland.

She stated that our Islamabad chapter actively engages girls from schools and colleges, equipping them with life skills in community service, environmental protection, civic responsibility, health awareness, disaster preparedness, and above all – in becoming responsible, compassionate, and confident citizens of Pakistan.

We believe that girls are not only the future of this nation – we are the strength of today.

Youm-e-Takbeer is not merely a celebration of scientific achievement. It is a symbol of dignity, defiance, and national determination. On May 28, 1998, under the leadership of the then premier Nawaz Sharif and with the brilliance of our heroic scientists, especially the legendary Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, Pakistan successfully conducted nuclear tests- becoming the 7th nuclear power in the world, and the first in the Islamic world, parliamentary secretary added.

She said that the moment was Pakistan’s response to threats and pressure – a clear message to the world: We are a peace-loving nation, but we will never compromise our sovereignty.

We, the daughters of this land, may not stand on the borders with arms, but we carry a duty just as sacred – to protect and uplift Pakistan by becoming educated, principled, and fearless women who lead with wisdom, compassion, and strength, she reaffirmed.