Gaza crisis: Sweden demands Israel allow humanitarian aid

Sweden has decided to summon the Israeli ambassador to protest Israel’s refusal to allow free entry of aid into Gaza. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson made this announcement on Monday. He said Sweden strongly disagrees with Israel’s actions. He added that denying aid to Gaza is unacceptable. A spokesperson later confirmed the decision to the AFP news agency.

The Swedish Prime Minister stated that pressure is growing on Israel from many countries. He explained that Sweden has clearly voiced its concerns. Other European countries have also expressed their disappointment. Kristersson said this joint pressure is necessary and well-deserved. He believes international action is needed to help the people of Gaza.

Since early March, Israel has blocked most aid from entering Gaza. As a result, food and medicine shortages have become worse. Last week, Israel eased some restrictions due to growing global criticism. However, full access is still not available. Gaza’s people continue to suffer as basic needs are not being met.

Meanwhile, Sweden supports reviewing the agreement between the European Union and Israel. This deal guides trade and political ties between them. Kristersson said the EU should check if Israel is following human rights rules. So far, 17 out of 27 EU nations support this review. But Germany wants to keep the deal as a way to discuss issues.

In conclusion, Kristersson believes Israel’s actions are creating a bigger divide. He said more EU countries may now demand tougher rules. Sweden is joining other nations in calling for justice. The goal is to stop the crisis and help the people of Gaza.