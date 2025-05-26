Spy allegations: Indian police officer arrested for sharing sensitive data with Pakistan

India has arrested a semi-military police officer, Moti Ram Jat, on charges of spying for Pakistan. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) accused him of sharing sensitive national security information with Pakistani agents since 2023. Jat worked with the Central Reserve Police Force and allegedly leaked classified data. The NIA obtained a court order extending his custody for further investigation until June 6.

This arrest follows the detention of more than ten people in India, including a popular vlogger Jyoti Malhotra, for allegedly spying for Pakistan. One social media activist detained was reportedly linked to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). These actions come amid increased tensions between the two countries.

The latest developments followed a deadly attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam region on April 22, where 26 tourists were killed. India blamed Pakistan for the attack and responded with a series of airstrikes on May 6-7. Pakistan retaliated by shooting down Indian planes and targeting military sites in an operation named “Banyan Marsos.” A ceasefire was agreed on May 10, after US President Donald Trump’s mediation.

Since the conflict, Indian authorities have arrested several people accused of having links to Pakistan or making statements related to the tensions. Notably, on May 21, India’s Supreme Court granted bail to a Muslim university professor arrested for criticizing war supporters on social media.

The arrest of Moti Ram Jat adds to growing security concerns between India and Pakistan. It also reflects India’s crackdown on alleged espionage and dissent amid fragile regional relations.