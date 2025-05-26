Miss England quits miss world in India over ‘escort-like’ treatment claims

A shocking controversy has rocked the ongoing Miss World 2025 pageant in India, as Miss England, Milla Magee, abruptly exited the competition citing mistreatment and inappropriate expectations. According to reports, Magee felt participants were being pressured to behave like “escorts,” prompting her early departure and return to the UK on May 16.

Speaking to The Sun, Magee revealed she was deeply uncomfortable during a promotional event in Hyderabad on May 7. She claimed organizers asked her to “keep company” with businessmen who were sponsoring the show, making her feel like she was being used for entertainment, rather than respected as a contestant.

“This is not why I joined the Miss World competition,” said Magee. “I felt like a performer, not a participant. When I tried to speak about my social causes, they ignored me.” She added that the experience completely went against the values the competition claims to uphold, making her feel objectified.

Surprisingly, Indian media remained silent on the matter for several days. Reports suggest the story was deliberately suppressed by organizers, only surfacing when UK media broke it. This incident marks the first time in Miss World’s 74-year history that a Miss England has walked out mid-event.

In response, Miss England pageant director Angie Beasley said Magee left due to “personal reasons.” However, Miss World CEO Julia Morley denied all allegations, stating that Magee had withdrawn because of her mother’s poor health. Despite the denial, the controversy has sparked debate about the treatment of contestants.

Now, Charlotte Grant, the current Miss Liverpool and Miss England runner-up, will travel to India to represent England at the Miss World 2025 final, scheduled for May 31 in Hyderabad. The pageant, however, remains under public scrutiny following this major scandal.