PM Shehbaz offers dialogue with India on water, trade, and terrorism

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that Pakistan is open to resolving disputes with India through peaceful talks. During a press conference in Tehran, he stressed that Pakistan wants dialogue on key issues like water sharing, trade, and counter-terrorism. However, he warned that any act of aggression would be met with a strong response.

The prime minister made these remarks after meeting Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian. He described the visit as heartfelt, calling Iran Pakistan’s “second home.” Upon arrival, Shehbaz received a guard of honor and held bilateral talks covering regional security and mutual cooperation in trade and investment.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Iranian president for expressing concern over regional tensions and showing support for the Pakistani people. He praised Pakistan’s military for its bravery and reaffirmed that Pakistan remains committed to peace but will defend itself if threatened. “We seek peace and are willing to talk—but we will not tolerate aggression,” he said firmly.

On broader issues, Shehbaz voiced support for Iran’s peaceful nuclear program. He also condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza, where over 50,000 people have reportedly died. He urged the international community to ensure a lasting ceasefire. He emphasized that both Iran and Pakistan hold similar views on Palestine and advocate peace through the OIC platform.

Iranian President Pezeshkian also welcomed Pakistan’s willingness for cooperation. He called for joint efforts to combat terrorism along their shared borders. During Shehbaz Sharif’s stay, he is expected to meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and attend a formal dinner hosted by the Iranian leadership.