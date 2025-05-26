Lahore court sets june 9 deadline for Imran Khan’s polygraph test report

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has ordered a fresh polygraphic (lie detector) and photogrammetric test of former PTI chairman Imran Khan in connection with the May 9 violence cases. The court gave this direction after the prosecution argued that these tests are essential to complete the investigation. The ruling comes after previous resistance from Khan’s legal team and his refusal to undergo the tests voluntarily.

During the hearing, the prosecution submitted a formal reply stating that without conducting these scientific tests, the probe into the May 9 events cannot reach a conclusion. A Deputy Superintendent of Police (Legal) appeared in court and assured full cooperation from the investigation team. He also urged that Imran Khan must cooperate with the investigators, adding that transparency and fairness in the process will be ensured.

Following these submissions, the court accepted the prosecution’s stance and instructed that the polygraphic and photogrammetric tests be conducted again. The court further directed the police to submit a report on the matter by June 9. This step indicates the court’s seriousness in concluding the investigation based on scientific evidence and modern techniques.

Previously, Lahore police had formed a 13-member investigation team that stayed in Rawalpindi for two days to interrogate Imran Khan. The team was assigned to probe 11 FIRs related to the May 9 protests, but Khan declined to join the investigation. He had also refused to undergo any lie detection, photogrammetry, or voice-matching procedures during that time.

Earlier this month, the same court had granted permission for these tests when the police filed an application. The prosecution had maintained that these scientific tests were critical to uncovering the truth behind the incidents. However, Khan’s lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, opposed the move, calling it a delay tactic and questioning the motive of filing such a request two years after the events. Despite the legal pushback, the court has now made the tests mandatory.