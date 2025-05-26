Gold rates tumble by Rs2,600 per tola across local markets

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan dropped significantly on Monday, following a downward trend in the international market.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs2,600, bringing it down to Rs351,500. The price of 10 grams of gold also saw a decline of Rs2,228, now standing at Rs301,354.

Jewellers say the decline reflects easing global demand and investor caution as international economic signals remain mixed. In addition, a slightly stronger Pakistani rupee has also played a part in adjusting local prices downward.

In the international bullion market, gold prices fell by $26, settling at $3,331 per ounce, amid profit-taking and a strengthening US dollar.

Experts believe that further fluctuations are likely in the coming days, depending on geopolitical developments and upcoming economic data from major global economies.