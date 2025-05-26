Saudi Arabia and Kuwait strike major oil find in neutral zone

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have jointly announced a major oil discovery in the neutral zone, marking a key step forward in their energy cooperation. The discovery, located in the North Wafra Wara-Burgan field, has an initial output of over 500 barrels per day, according to officials.

This breakthrough is especially significant as it’s the first major find since both nations resumed production in the neutral zone in 2020. The North Wafra field lies just five kilometers north of the original Wafra site, which had remained inactive for several years before recent efforts reignited exploration.

Saudi officials described the discovery as “highly significant,” emphasizing its potential to boost both countries’ positions as leading global energy suppliers. The announcement follows renewed agreements between the two nations, including a 2019 deal that revived shared oil production in the region.

Moreover, the find comes at a time when oil markets face uncertainty, with global demand fluctuating and prices remaining unstable. Brent crude is currently trading around $64.64 per barrel, and analysts expect continued volatility due to shifting OPEC+ strategies and global economic pressures.

This new discovery not only strengthens the strategic importance of the neutral zone but also adds momentum to broader regional developments. Recently, Saudi Aramco revealed 14 new oil and gas fields, while Kuwait celebrated a massive find at the Al-Nokhatha field.

Despite market uncertainties, the latest Wafra discovery enhances long-term energy security for both countries. It also underscores Saudi Arabia and Kuwait’s commitment to maintaining stable oil supplies and reinforcing their dominance in the global energy landscape.