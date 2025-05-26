Saudi Arabia’s government has strongly denied recent reports suggesting it plans to lift its 73-year-old ban on alcohol. These rumors, which originated from a wine blog last week, claimed the kingdom would permit controlled alcohol sales as it prepares to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup. However, Saudi officials said these reports are false and stressed that the ban remains firmly in place in accordance with Islamic law.

The false report triggered widespread debate online within Saudi Arabia, a deeply conservative country where alcohol consumption is strictly prohibited for observant Muslims. The kingdom’s leadership, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has introduced several social and economic reforms in recent years. These include allowing women to drive, reducing restrictions on gender segregation in public places, and curbing the influence of the religious police. Yet, alcohol laws remain unchanged.

In a limited exception last year, Saudi Arabia opened its first licensed alcohol store in Riyadh, but it exclusively serves non-Muslim diplomats. Apart from this, alcohol is only accessible illegally via the black market or through diplomatic channels. The kingdom enforces strict penalties for alcohol consumption, including fines, imprisonment, deportation, and formerly, corporal punishment, though lashings have become rare.

Despite Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vision to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy and attract international tourists, the country continues to uphold its Islamic traditions and legal codes. Authorities have made it clear that lifting the alcohol ban is not part of their reform agenda and will not happen anytime soon.

As Saudi Arabia readies itself for major global events like the 2034 World Cup, it is expected to maintain its religious and cultural values while cautiously opening other sectors of society and the economy.