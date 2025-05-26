Slap or joke? Viral video shows french first lady striking President Macron During Vietnam Visit

A video showing French President Emmanuel Macron being slapped by his wife, Brigitte Macron, during an official trip to Vietnam has gone viral on social media. The incident was caught on camera just as the couple was about to disembark from their plane.

According to international media reports, the video shows President Macron preparing to step off the aircraft when Brigitte suddenly slaps him. The unexpected moment was recorded by onlookers and quickly spread across various social platforms, sparking confusion and debate.

The footage also shows another awkward moment as the couple exits the plane. When President Macron extended his arm toward his wife, she did not hold it, adding to the buzz around their body language during the official visit.

Initially, French officials denied the incident, calling it false and misleading. However, after the video gained widespread attention, authorities claimed the act was simply a playful gesture between the couple and should not be taken seriously.

Despite the explanation, social media users remain divided. Some believe it was a light-hearted moment taken out of context, while others view it as unusual behavior for a high-profile diplomatic event. Many continue to speculate about what really happened behind the scenes.

As the clip continues to circulate online, it has brought an unexpected spotlight to the presidential couple’s interaction, overshadowing the diplomatic agenda of Macron’s Vietnam visit. Whether playful or serious, the viral moment has stirred both curiosity and controversy around the world.