Caught on camera: traffic police officers suspended after beating citizen in Peshawar

In a shocking incident caught on CCTV, five traffic police officers were seen punching and kicking a citizen at Aman Chowk in Peshawar. The disturbing video, which quickly went viral on social media, has sparked public outrage and raised concerns over police conduct. Following the incident, the traffic police department took immediate action and suspended three officials allegedly involved in the altercation. Authorities have also formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter thoroughly. According to police, the event took place on May 21 and is currently under detailed review.

However, the traffic police claimed that the viral footage was edited and did not show the full context. They stated that the citizen became aggressive and assaulted an officer after being stopped for driving a car with tinted windows in a restricted red zone area. They argue the officers acted in self-defence during the confrontation.

To ensure transparency, officials have requested access to the full, unedited CCTV footage. They have assured the public that any further actions will be based strictly on the findings of the inquiry report. This statement has been met with mixed reactions, as many continue to question the use of excessive force.

Meanwhile, human rights activists and citizens have demanded accountability and stricter guidelines for law enforcement behavior. As the investigation unfolds, all eyes remain on the outcome of the inquiry and whether justice will be served in this troubling case.