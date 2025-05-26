Saudi Arabia’s vision 2030: Alcohol allowed in licensed tourist zones

Saudi Arabia is set to ease its decades-old ban on alcohol by permitting its sale at around 600 licensed tourist sites starting in 2026. This landmark move aims to boost the kingdom’s growing tourism sector ahead of major international events, including Expo 2030 in Riyadh and the FIFA World Cup in 2034. The venues authorized to serve alcohol will include luxury hotels, resorts, and designated areas within large tourism projects such as NEOM, the Red Sea Project, and Sindalah Island.

Under the new policy, only wine, beer, and cider with an alcohol content of up to 20% will be allowed, while stronger spirits will remain banned. Alcohol consumption will be strictly limited to on-site venues, with no takeaway or retail sales permitted. Public advertising of alcohol will also remain prohibited, and the general prohibition on alcohol for Saudi citizens and Muslims will continue to be enforced. Religious cities like Mecca and Medina will maintain their complete ban on alcohol.

The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader Vision 2030 plan, spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to diversify the economy beyond oil and transform the kingdom into a global tourism and investment hub. Licensed venues will operate under stringent regulations, with trained staff and oversight to ensure compliance. Violations, such as serving unauthorized individuals or offering takeaway alcohol, could result in penalties or closure of the premises.

This announcement follows a limited pilot program launched in January 2024, where alcohol sales were permitted in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter exclusively for registered foreign diplomats. The new licensing scheme represents the first major relaxation of alcohol restrictions for the public in over 70 years. However, Saudi officials have emphasized that cultural values remain paramount, and the general public’s alcohol ban will remain intact.

Despite this policy shift, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UK recently stated that alcohol will not be allowed during the FIFA World Cup itself, including at hotels. He stressed that while the kingdom welcomes visitors, it aims to preserve its cultural identity by not allowing alcohol sales during the tournament. This balance reflects Saudi Arabia’s careful approach to modernization while maintaining its traditional values.