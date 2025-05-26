Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid to deliver hajj sermon 2025 at Arafat as Saudi Arabia finalizes pilgrimage plans

Saudi Arabia has officially announced that Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid, a senior Islamic scholar and former Imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, will deliver the Hajj 2025 sermon on the Day of Arafah (9th Dhul Hijjah). The appointment was approved by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reaffirming the Kingdom’s commitment to ensuring spiritual leadership during the holiest Islamic pilgrimage.

The Hajj sermon is one of the most significant religious addresses in Islam, delivered annually from Masjid-e-Nimrah, located on Mount Arafat. This sermon guides millions of pilgrims during the peak of Hajj and reaches millions more Muslims globally through live broadcasts translated into dozens of languages.

The Day of Arafah holds immense importance in Islam. It marks the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage and is considered the day when Allah’s mercy is most abundant. For those not performing Hajj, it is a day of fasting, reflection, and intense prayer.

Sheikh bin Humaid is widely respected for his balanced interpretations of Islamic teachings. He currently serves as a member of Saudi Arabia’s Council of Senior Scholars and a judge at the High Court in Makkah. His appointment comes at a time when Saudi Arabia continues to position itself as the spiritual center of the Muslim world, while managing one of the most complex religious gatherings on Earth.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, expressed gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying the move “reflects the Saudi leadership’s deep care for the Two Holy Mosques and their global religious responsibility.”

Preparations for Hajj 2025 are now in full swing, with Saudi authorities ensuring enhanced security, healthcare, and logistical services to manage the expected record number of pilgrims after eased travel restrictions. The appointment of Sheikh bin Humaid as the khateeb (sermon deliverer) is seen as a spiritually unifying decision ahead of this monumental gathering.