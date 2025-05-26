Rain, hailstorms expected across Pakistan this week: PMD issues weather alert

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather alert, forecasting rain, windstorms, and hailstorms in upper and central parts of the country from May 27 to May 31, with breaks in between. According to the PMD, moist currents are entering upper and central regions, while a westerly wave will impact northern areas starting May 28. This weather pattern is likely to trigger widespread rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by isolated heavy showers and hailstorms.

The affected areas include Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, and Galliyat. In Punjab, districts such as Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, and Jhelum are expected to experience strong winds and rain.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also see rain and storm activity in regions including Swat, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Kohat, and Waziristan. Meanwhile, parts of Balochistan and South Punjab — including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, and Layyah — may see light to moderate rain and gusty winds from May 27 to May 30.

The PMD has cautioned that windstorms and lightning may damage infrastructure like electric poles, trees, solar panels, and vehicles. Farmers are urged to plan their agricultural activities accordingly to avoid losses due to the changing weather.

Travellers and tourists are advised to take extra care during this period, while all concerned authorities have been instructed to stay on high alert and ensure safety measures are in place.