PM Shehbaz picks Bilal bin Saqib to lead national blockchain & crypto strategy

In a bold move to embrace blockchain technology and crypto innovation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Bilal bin Saqib as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Blockchain and Crypto. He will serve with the status of Minister of State.

This appointment comes as Pakistan ramps up its digital transformation efforts. Saqib, already Chief Advisor to the Finance Minister for the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), also serves as its CEO. A well-known figure in Web3 investment circles, Saqib was featured by Forbes and received the Member of the British Empire (MBE) in 2023 for his services to the UK’s National Health Service.

The government’s focus on digital infrastructure is also reflected in a new energy-driven initiative. Over the weekend, authorities announced the allocation of 2,000 megawatts (MW) of surplus electricity to power AI data centers and Bitcoin mining farms. The initiative aims to monetize underused energy assets and attract high-value foreign investment.

Saqib explained that this transformation enables Pakistan to earn foreign currency via Bitcoin mining, potentially accumulating Bitcoin in a national digital wallet. He said this strategy would help stabilize the economy by shifting from PKR-based exports to digital assets.

The appointment also coincides with the creation of the Pakistan Digital Assets Authority (PDAA), a newly announced regulatory body tasked with overseeing blockchain-based financial infrastructure. Together, these developments signal Pakistan’s intent to position itself as a digital leader in South Asia.