Pakistan raises alarm over India’s new hydropower projects in Ladakh

ISLAMABAD – India has launched a strategic master plan to block or control the flow of the Indus River through 10 new mega hydropower projects in Ladakh, a disputed region. The announcement has triggered serious concerns in Pakistan, which sees this as a direct violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) signed in 1960 under World Bank mediation.

Among the projects are the Achinathang-Sanjak, Parfila, Sont (Batalik), and Khaltsi dams. These projects, according to Pakistan’s top water expert Irshad H. Abbasi, go beyond what is permitted under the treaty, particularly regarding water storage limits. His concerns were detailed in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, warning of a “humanitarian crisis in the making.”

Abbasi highlighted that while the projects are being justified as necessary for India’s military operations in Siachen — to provide power and heat to troops — they ignore the basic rights of the local Ladakhi population, which still suffers from extreme cold and energy poverty.

Moreover, the move comes on the heels of other Indian efforts to divert the flow of the Chenab River toward the Ravi and Beas rivers — seen by many analysts as part of a wider campaign of water aggression. With Pakistan heavily reliant on Indus River waters for agriculture, drinking water, and power generation, such actions could severely impact livelihoods.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours remain high following recent military clashes. While a ceasefire agreement was reached earlier this month, water disputes like this could again destabilize fragile peace in the region. Pakistan has signaled that it may take the matter to international forums if India proceeds without consent.