Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet tomorrow for Zil Hajj Moon Sighting Ahead of Eid ul Adha

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene in Islamabad on Tuesday to sight the Zil Hajj moon and confirm the date of Eid ul Adha 1446 Hijri. Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad, Chairman of the Committee, will lead the session. The final decision will depend on moon visibility reports from across the country.

At the same time, Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will hold separate meetings in their respective regions. These committees will assist the central body by collecting and verifying local moon sighting testimonies. The joint efforts aim to ensure accuracy and unity in the announcement of Eid dates across Pakistan.

According to predictions by the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), the first of Zil Hajj is likely to fall on May 29. Based on this forecast, Eid ul Adha could be celebrated on Saturday, June 7. However, the final date depends on the official sighting of the moon tomorrow evening.

Suparco also shared astronomical data showing that the Zil Hajj moon will be born on May 27 at 8:02am. But by sunset, it will be just 11 hours and 34 minutes old, making it unlikely to be visible across most parts of the country. Therefore, the actual moon sighting may occur on the evening of May 28 instead.

Meanwhile, in the United Arab Emirates, the Emirates Astronomy Society has predicted that Eid ul Adha will fall on June 6. This difference is due to variations in moon sighting methods and time zones between countries. Regardless, Muslims globally will mark the occasion with prayers, animal sacrifices, and charity.

Eid ul Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of Islam’s two major religious festivals. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah. The celebration typically spans three days and involves special prayers, community feasts, and distributing meat to the poor.