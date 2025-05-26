Kuwait lifts 19-year visa ban on Pakistanis

In a landmark decision, Kuwait has resumed issuing visas to Pakistani citizens nearly two decades after imposing a ban. The move ends a 19-year restriction and is seen as a major boost for Pakistan’s workforce and bilateral ties between the two countries.

Pakistani nationals can now apply for work, family, visit, tourist, and commercial visas. All visa applications will be handled through Kuwait’s online visa platform, eliminating the need for lengthy wait times and paperwork.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis praised the decision, saying it would create thousands of new job and trade opportunities for Pakistanis. “This will not only support individuals and families seeking better livelihoods abroad but also bring valuable foreign remittances to Pakistan,” a ministry spokesperson said.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kuwait, Dr. Zafar Iqbal, also revealed a major recruitment drive. Kuwait plans to hire 1,200 Pakistani nurses to meet a growing demand in its healthcare sector. The arrival of the first batch of 125 nurses has been delayed due to accommodation issues, but authorities are actively working to resolve this.

This diplomatic breakthrough comes after sustained efforts from both countries to revive and strengthen bilateral cooperation. It also reflects Kuwait’s renewed confidence in Pakistan’s skilled labor and aims to enhance long-term economic and people-to-people connections.