Data breach alert issued for social media users in Pakistan

The National Cyber Emergency Response Team (PKCERT) has issued a high-priority alert, warning social media users about a major data breach involving platforms such as Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

According to the alert, over 1.8 billion records from various social media applications have been leaked. Among these, 184 million passwords are confirmed to have been compromised.

The team has strongly advised users to immediately change passwords of all sensitive apps and accounts. Furthermore, users are urged to enable two-factor authentication (2FA) as an additional layer of security.

The alert also warns users to avoid clicking on suspicious links and to regularly monitor their accounts for any unusual activity.

Authorities are actively monitoring the situation and have called on the public to stay vigilant and take necessary cyber safety precautions.

Earlier, in December 2024, The National Cyber Emergency Response Team (PKCERT) issued an advisory warning of a security vulnerability in Microsoft’s Windows operating system, maintaining that the vulnerability poses a threat to users’ systems and personal information.