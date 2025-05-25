India’s War on Truth

Amid a tenuous ceasefire along the international border and the Line of Control, India appears to be waging a sophisticated cyber warfare campaign against Pakistan, reflecting a desire to shape a narrative that compensates for its military setbacks.

Following the unsuccessful attempt to achieve its objectives through the Pehlgam false flag operation, India is now leveraging its cyber warfare capabilities to disseminate a harmful narrative against Pakistan. This narrative claims that Pakistan is planning two imminent attacks in India and occupied Kashmir. Such statements serve not only to unjustly vilify Pakistan but also reveal India’s intention to orchestrate another false flag operation shortly.

This narrative appears to be a tactical precursor to the forthcoming operation. India is possibly planning something similar to Pehlgam and is using its proxies to advance its upcoming false flag operation.

Importantly, this narrative is being propagated by BJP-owned media outlets, rather than credible investigative journalists. It is being driven by individuals linked to terrorist proxies operating under Indian support.

Despite India’s failure to present any substantive evidence of Pakistani involvement in the Pehlgam attack, it is now attempting to sway global perceptions with a misleading and baseless narrative.

India’s misleading narrative about a purported missile attack on the Golden Temple exemplifies its alarming tendency to weaponize misinformation. The question is: why would Pakistan-never once having attacked Hindu temples-target a Sikh place of worship?

By spinning this fabricated story, India aims to portray itself as the protector of Sikhs, while simultaneously labelling Pakistan as the villain.

However, let’s scrutinize the validity of this alleged missile strike. If such an attack had truly occurred, would India’s air defence system realistically have been able to intercept a missile in just 20 seconds?

India is possibly planning something similar to Pehlgam and is using its proxies to advance its upcoming false flag operation.

A short-range ballistic missile from Pakistan would reach Amritsar in the blink of an eye, making it highly improbable that India’s defences could mount an effective response in that timeframe.

Moreover, during the May 10 missile crisis, when Pakistani missiles targeted Indian military installations, India’s air defences suffered a catastrophic failure, leading to substantial damage. If India could not safeguard crucial military sites located far from the border, how could it possibly be equipped to defend a revered site like the Golden Temple, situated so close to the frontier?

This narrative collapses under scrutiny, revealing its true nature as a strategic fabrication.

India’s involvement in spreading misinformation has been extensively documented, notably through a 2009 investigation by the EU DisinfoLab, which revealed a network of 265 fake local media outlets across 65 countries, all aimed at promoting Indian interests and undermining Pakistan.

This operation extended to questionable think tanks and NGOs in Brussels and Geneva, further exposed in the “Indian Chronicles,” which detailed efforts to cultivate pro-Indian sentiment while disparaging Pakistan and China.

The orchestrators of this campaign, linked to the Srivastava Group, registered over 550 domain names for various organizations, many of which were swiftly unregistered and reappeared under new identities after their exposure.

This multifaceted strategy of misinformation not only highlights a serious threat to global information integrity but also calls for urgent scrutiny of the tactics employed by India to influence geopolitical narratives.

The writer is a lawyer and author based in Islamabad. He tweets @m_asifmahmood.

