ISPR chief warns India using Afghanistan against Pakistan, urges Afghan brotherhood

RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, spokesperson for the Pakistan Army, said on Sunday that India is using Afghanistan against Pakistan. He urged Afghan leaders not to shelter terrorists or become tools of India’s agenda.

Lt Gen Chaudhry spoke during a special session with over 2,500 students from universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He stressed that Kashmir must become part of Pakistan and praised the nation’s unity in responding to Indian attacks.

Addressing the students, he said India wrongly believed Pakistan would not retaliate after provocations. “But the whole nation stood united, forming a strong wall that defeated India’s flawed strategies,” he said.

He revealed that Pakistan’s military leadership decided to strike 26 Indian locations in response. One key target was the brigade headquarters in Muzaffarabad, destroyed after Indian shelling killed a seven-year-old boy named Irtiza.

Lt Gen Chaudhry called Afghanistan a brotherly Muslim country but criticized its elite for being influenced by India. “India pays Afghanistan’s elite to work against Pakistan. We ask Afghan brothers not to provide safe havens to terrorists or act as India’s instruments,” he warned.

He added, “Seeking help from a country that violates the dignity of Kashmiri girls is unacceptable.” The ISPR chief reaffirmed the strong bond between Pakistan’s army and people, promising continued unity and resilience.