Imran Khan’s parole release up to courts, says senate chairman Gilani

LAHORE – Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani has said that the issue of releasing PTI founder Imran Khan on parole will be decided by the courts. Speaking to the media after inaugurating a solar energy exhibition at Lahore Expo Centre, Gilani also urged the government to offer relief to the public in the upcoming budget.

He appreciated the role of Pakistan’s civil and military leadership during recent tensions with India. He said that despite being a nuclear power, Pakistan acted with patience and maturity. According to him, this unified strategy led to a victory that was praised across the globe.

Gilani further said that during Indian aggression, the way the leadership and armed forces acted with calm and strategy was admirable. He congratulated the entire Pakistani nation on the successful outcome of the conflict, saying it sent a positive message to the world.

Moreover, he stated that Pakistan strongly countered India’s false accusations by inviting a third party for transparent investigations. Gilani added that as prime minister, he had previously raised the issue of Indian interference in Balochistan on global platforms.

Highlighting environmental concerns, Gilani stressed the need for promoting solar energy and electric vehicles, saying these technologies would help reduce pollution in the country. He praised the solar energy initiative showcased at the exhibition.

In conclusion, Gilani reiterated that decisions regarding Imran Khan’s parole are for the courts to make. However, he made a strong appeal to the government to prioritize public welfare in the upcoming budget. He also remarked that coordination between the PPP and PML-N in Punjab had moved beyond initial expectations.