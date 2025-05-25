Two more students martyred in Khuzdar school bus attack, death toll rises to eight

ISLAMABAD: Two more schoolgirls, injured in the recent terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, succumbed to their wounds, bringing the total number of student martyrs to eight, security officials confirmed on Saturday.

According to sources, the two students — Sheema Ibrahim and Muskan — were critically injured in Tuesday’s suicide bombing carried out by militants linked to the India-backed proxy group “Fitna-e-Hindustan.” Despite receiving treatment, both students could not survive their injuries.

With these latest deaths, the number of student martyrs has reached eight — including seven girls and one boy. The tragic attack has shaken communities across Balochistan and beyond, sparking nationwide grief and condemnation.

Earlier, on the day of the attack, students Sania Soomro (Grade 6), Hafsa Kausar (Grade 7), and Ayesha Saleem (Grade 10) were martyred on the spot. Later, Haider, Malaika, and Sehr Saleem also succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in hospital.

Funeral prayers for Ayesha Saleem and Sehr Saleem, daughters of Subedar Saleem from Kallar Syedan, were held in their hometown and attended by former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and hundreds of mourners. Others, including Hafsa Kausar and Sania Soomro, were laid to rest in Okara and Rahim Yar Khan, respectively, amid tearful farewells and widespread sorrow.

Security officials have strongly condemned the attack, blaming India’s covert networks for sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They assured that justice would be served, and the blood of these innocent children would not go unanswered.