Tragedy in colombia: 10 dead, 11 injured in university field trip bus crash

A university field trip in western Colombia turned into a devastating tragedy on Saturday when a bus carrying students and faculty members crashed, killing at least 10 people and injuring 11 others. The accident occurred while the vehicle was en route from Tolima to Quindio.

According to early investigations, the driver lost control of the bus as it traveled near the Helicoil Bridge in the Quindio region. Police commander Luis Fernando Atuesta stated that the bus struck a barrier and several passengers were ejected from the vehicle, falling into a nearby ravine.

The passengers included 22 students, two teachers, and one communications officer from Humboldt University, based in Armenia. The university expressed its grief in an official statement, announcing two days of mourning to honour those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

“This is a painful loss for our community,” said university director Diego Fernando Jaramillo Lopez in a video message, confirming the identities of those aboard the ill-fated trip.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the crash to determine whether mechanical failure, road conditions, or driver error contributed to the accident. Meanwhile, emergency services continue to provide care for the injured and support to the victims’ families.

Traffic accidents remain a serious issue in Colombia, with the national highway authority reporting an average of 22 road-related deaths per day in 2024. Saturday’s incident serves as a grim reminder of the need for improved road safety and stricter transportation regulations.