Storm chaos in the skies: Karachi-Lahore flight caught in intense turbulence, returns safely

A private airline flight from Karachi to Lahore narrowly escaped disaster on Saturday after encountering a violent sandstorm during its landing attempt at Allama Iqbal International Airport. Flight FL-842 faced extreme turbulence and was forced to abort its landing, prompting the pilot to fly back to Karachi for passenger safety.

Passengers described the mid-air experience as terrifying. As the plane touched down, a sudden sandstorm slammed into it, reducing visibility to zero and shaking the aircraft violently. The pilot immediately performed a go-around, climbing back into the sky as the storm raged below.

One passenger recounted the chaos, saying the aircraft hit at least five massive air pockets, each time dropping hundreds of feet. Screams filled the cabin, with passengers gripping seats and praying. After climbing above the storm, calm returned as the plane rose into clear skies.

Following the safe return to Karachi, airport sources confirmed that 57 shaken passengers refused to continue their journey. The crew refueled the aircraft for another attempt once the weather improved, but offloading passengers and luggage caused further delays.

Two other flights were also diverted to Karachi due to the intense storm, including a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Islamabad. Departures from Lahore to Karachi were also delayed during the weather disruption.

However, operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport gradually resumed after weather conditions improved. Flights PK-305 and PA-405 successfully departed for Karachi, bringing relief to waiting travelers.