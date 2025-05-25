Heartbreaking loss: Israeli airstrike kills 9 of doctor’s children in Gaza

CAIRO – May 25, 2025: A devastating Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, killed nine of a pediatrician’s ten children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry and her colleagues. Dr. Alaa Najjar, who was on duty at Nasser Hospital during the attack, rushed home only to find her house engulfed in flames and most of her family gone.

Her husband suffered serious injuries, and their only surviving child, an 11-year-old boy, is now in critical condition. The children who died ranged in age from just 7 months to 12 years, with two bodies still trapped under the rubble, said Health Ministry spokesperson Khalil Al-Dokran.

The Israeli military claimed it targeted militants near its forces and labeled the area a “dangerous war zone.” It also stated that civilians were evacuated prior to the strike and added that the incident is under investigation. However, the scale of destruction and civilian deaths has sparked fresh international concern.

In the past 24 hours alone, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 79 more deaths from Israeli strikes, pushing the war’s toll to 53,901 since the conflict reignited in March. Humanitarian access remains limited, though Israel has allowed some aid trucks to enter after growing global pressure over starvation risks in the besieged enclave.

Meanwhile, hospitals in Gaza face severe threats. The European Hospital, Gaza’s only facility offering advanced treatments like neurosurgery and cardiac care, came under heavy attack. Eleven security staff remain trapped inside, and all patients were evacuated earlier this month.

As the war drags on, families of Israeli hostages continue to demand a ceasefire and prisoner exchange. However, Prime Minister Netanyahu remains firm on continuing military operations until Hamas surrenders and all hostages are freed, leaving peace hopes uncertain and civilian suffering ongoing.