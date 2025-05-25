Deadly rains hit Punjab: 13 killed, 92 injured as storm wreaks havoc

LAHORE – May 25, 2025: Torrential rain and powerful winds lashed several parts of Punjab on Saturday, claiming 13 lives and leaving at least 92 people injured in various incidents. The storm caused widespread damage to homes, infrastructure, and disrupted daily life across multiple cities.

In Lahore, areas like Upper Mall, Tajpura, and Johar Town saw heavy downpours, leading to power outages in several neighborhoods. Light showers were also recorded in places such as Gulberg, Nishtar Town, and Jail Road. As a result of the storm, the Orange Line Metro Train service was suspended, and stations were evacuated for safety.

Severe weather also impacted other cities in Punjab. In Attock, six people were injured when a mud house collapsed. In Gujranwala, at least eight people were hurt after walls and signboards came crashing down. Tragically, three people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Jhelum. Several solar panels and billboards also fell, damaging parked vehicles and motorcycles.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a high alert, placing all District Emergency Operation Centers on standby. Authorities urged the public to avoid electric poles, loose wires, and unstable structures, especially during ongoing rainfall. The PDMA stressed the importance of staying indoors and taking proper precautions to avoid further casualties.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Lahore airport were severely affected. A flight from Karachi had to return due to unsafe landing conditions, while another flight bound for Islamabad was also diverted. The Civil Aviation Authority advised passengers to check flight schedules regularly and remain in touch with their respective airlines.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed emergency teams to stay alert and respond quickly to any situation. As more rain is expected in the coming days, the government continues to monitor weather conditions and urges citizens to stay safe and follow official advisories.