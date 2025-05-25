How Web of Terror Thriving On ‘X’ and Other Social Media Platforms!

Special Report

Exponential growth of digital platforms offers a combination of surprising facilities unimaginable threats. and From financial scams to information warfare, swift flow of data vis a vis deeper access in cyber space has enabled the spoiler forces manifolds. Social media is the most powerful tool in the hands of anarchists, propagandists, terrorists, conspiracy theorists and fascist regimes. Public platforms are being used extensively to disseminate fake news, misinformation, disinformation, radicalization, subversion, terror projection, sabotage and mutiny against the state. Pakistan ranked second in Global Terrorism Index-2025 with 1099 terrorist attacks. Anti Pakistan groups religiously comprising inspired Tehrike-e- Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Islamic State (IS) along with multiple splinter groups vis-a-vis ethnically charged separatist Baloch groups ie Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) are the prominent outfits involved in heinous terrorist attacks. Ironically, these groups are thriving with the constant support from India. This issue has been repeatedly raised by Pakistan at various relevant forums including UNSC, OIC, SAARC & SCO. Latest confirmations to this effect surfaced in a video statement on social media platforms in which leader of banned separatist group Dr Allah Nazar offered terrorist support to Indian state against Pakistan in any future outbreak of war. This came up when both nuclear countries were on the brink of war amid missile and drone strikes. Another shadowy keyboard supporter of banned Baloch terrorist groups namely ‘Bahot Baloch’ glorified terrorists after the Jaffar Express hijacking.

Growing Digital Platforms in Reach of Terrorist Groups

Pakistan is no exception to this tendency; rather presents most relevant case study to the world in the back drop of resilient contributions in war on terror at both internal and external fronts. Terrorists of all brands are equipped with latest gadgetry and tech-savvy. Over a period of ten years, number of digital platform users increased from 23.7 Million to 116 Million. Social media platforms meant for public benefit are easily accessible to terrorist groups. Simply put, digital platforms have multiplied the destructive potential and range of all terrorist groups.

Present Scenario: How Terrorists Exploiting Social Media Platforms

Pakistan is fighting multi-frontal war against terrorism. Threats are emanating at both external and internal fronts. Religiously motivated extremist groups and ethnically charged separatist outfits are involved in hardcore terrorist attacks. Banned terrorist organizations like TTP, ISKP, BLA, BLF, their numerous splinter groups and countless shadowy social media account are misusing social media platforms for illegal activities.

Terror Glorification: Target Killings and Attacks

Social Media platforms are extensively used to announce the terrorist attacks, targeted killings of government officials and subsequent projection of success by posting multi-media content. Supporters of banned BLA like ‘Bahot Baloch’ are using ‘X’ platform to spread the live update on every terrorist attack tantamount to spreading chaos, fear and denting the writ of state. Banned BLA has used Telegram to promote their major attacks and terrorist activities like the 2019 attack on the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar, various killings of Punjabi laborers and Jaffar Express hijacking. Banned separatist groups fighting against Balochistan for over two decades now, have exploited endemic political grievances in the impoverished province to to sell their narrative and enlist recruits, especially among the educated youth. And they have been immensely aided by social media.

These groups have become more sophisticated in their use of modern digital technologies as was evident from the recent hijacking of Jaffar Express passenger train by Majeed Brigade, the special operation unit of BLA. The group produced AI generated videos to amplify their unprecedented attack seeking global attention.

Propaganda and Recruitment

BLA, BLF, TTP and ISKP are actively spreading propaganda, recruiting new foot soldiers and promoting their misleading ideologies through digital platforms ie X (former Twitter), TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Telegram. TTP uses Telegram to release a magazine that motivates women to join the ranks of FAK for so-called Jihad.

Ethnic Hatred and Violence

Social media platforms have been used to disseminate hate speech against ethnic communities and instigation for violence. Banned BLA , BLF and their soft faces like BYC masked as human rights activists repeatedly spread ethnic prejudice against Punjabi community with baseless fabricated narratives.

Misinformation and Disinformation:

Terrorist groups spread false information to fuel tensions and violence, such as banned Baloch separatist groups targeting CPEC with false narratives and misleading the locals about the development projects being undertaken with Chinese cooperation. Likewise Banned TTP and its splinter outfits repeatedly exploit religious sentiments of the people by twisting the interpretations of Quranic verses.

Indian State Sponsored Proxies and Terrorist Groups:

Islamabad has been regularly sensitizing global community about the involvement of Indian state actors in terrorism in Pakistan. Arrest of Indian naval officer Khalbhoshan is too strong to deny! Post Phalgam initiation of war hostilities including IWT unilateral violation revolves around self-style conclusions drawn on terrorism issue by India. Though, Pakistan delivered a jaw breaking response to Indian military aggression on 10th May, however, cross-border terrorism misadventures continue to pose bigger threats. As disclosed in recent presser of DG ISPR, when Indian army was firing missiles at Pakistan on Night 9th/ 10th May, their loyal terrorists conducted 30 attacks at various locations in Balochistan.

It was the same time when Indian national media and some of the known RAW / BJP aligned anchors were announcing the separation of Baluchistan from Pakistan.

This is not coincidence! Indian state actors, their national media and major global platforms are enabling the terrorists. These terrorist groups are involved in killing of innocent civilian elders, women and kids. Highly inflammable and provocative speeches of PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Interior Minister Amit Shah have provided more circumstantial evidences substantiating Pakistan’s concerns on Indian sponsored terrorism.

Shadowy social media accounts, (like Bahot Baloch) who openly back hardcore terrorists groups, are involved in radicalization, hate mongering, terror perpetuation and advocacy for ethnic violence. Ironically, Indian national media aired exclusive interview of a fugitive masked man of dubious identity (Bahot Baloch) and celebrated the hardcore terrorist attacks like Jaffar Express hijacking.

Way Forward:

Pakistan, being the biggest sufferer of terrorism, has genuine concerns on the persistence of the menace. Indian state including their national media, unchecked social media platforms and war ridden ill governed territories like Afghanistan have enabled anti Pakistan terrorist groups.

Pakistan should focus on following steps to deal with the menace -:

One: Strict counter measures to end the ingress of terrorists on cyber or digital platforms.

Two: Global digital platforms should be sensitized and pursued through international forums (like UNO, SCO, OIC etc) for removal and curtailment of terrorist ingress vis a vis content.

Three: Vigorous flooding of narratives on digital platforms to counter the terrorist ideologies.

Four: Pro-active exposure and debunking of Indian backed proxies, dubious characters/ influencers and shadowy accounts.

Five: Unprecedented Indian backing to terrorist groups is the root cause of the crisis and it should be tackled through a consensus based national strategy on war footings.