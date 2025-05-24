Joe Root makes history: Becomes first englishman to score 13,000 test runs

England’s star batter Joe Root has etched his name into cricket history by becoming the first English player to score 13,000 runs in Test cricket. The milestone came during the ongoing four-day Test match against Zimbabwe at Edgbaston on May 24, 2025.

Root is now only the fifth cricketer in history to cross the 13,000-run mark in Tests, joining legends Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, and Rahul Dravid. He entered the match with 12,972 runs and achieved the milestone in style, needing just 28 runs to get there. Root reached the mark with his usual calm and class, showcasing the technique and mental strength that have defined his career.

Remarkably, Root reached 13,000 runs in just 153 Test matches, making him the fastest in terms of matches played. In terms of innings, he did it in 279 innings, placing him fifth on that list. Only Tendulkar, who reached the milestone in 266 innings, was quicker.

This achievement is not just a personal triumph for Root but also a proud moment for England cricket, as no English batter had ever reached this number before. It reflects his consistency, adaptability, and unmatched contribution during a transformative phase for the England Test side.

With 36 Test centuries already to his name, Root now turns his focus toward Tendulkar’s record of 15,921 runs—still the highest in Test history. England is set to play at least eight more Tests in 2025, giving Root a golden chance to narrow that gap. His current form and fitness suggest that more records are well within his reach in the months to come.

As Root continues his remarkable journey, he not only cements his status among cricket’s greats but also inspires a generation of players and fans with his passion, performance, and professionalism.