Bangladesh interim government vows to overcome obstacles and serve the nation

Bangladesh’s interim government held an emergency meeting led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to discuss important issues like justice, reforms, and the upcoming general elections. The meeting also focused on the obstacles the government faces and ways to address worries from different political parties.

Planning Advisor Waheeduddin strongly denied rumors that Muhammad Yunus had resigned. He explained that Yunus only mentioned the difficulties the interim government is encountering. Waheeduddin reassured everyone that the government remains committed to its duties and is determined to continue despite problems.

The government declared it will fulfill its responsibilities for the nation’s benefit, even if blocked by defeated political groups or foreign conspiracies. It promised to explain these reasons openly to the public and take necessary actions with their support if such interference occurs.

Waheeduddin also emphasized that the interim government has no plans to step down and will overcome all barriers to complete its work. He assured that they are confident about handling the challenges and continuing their mission for a stable Bangladesh.

At the same time, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus held talks with delegations from major political parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and National Citizens Party. These parties demanded quick reforms and stressed the importance of holding general elections by December this year.