Storms disrupt Lahore flights, multiple routes delayed or cancelled

Severe rain and stormy winds in Lahore caused major disruptions in flight operations at the airport. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) issued urgent weather warnings to all incoming and outgoing flights. Due to poor visibility and strong winds, several flights were either cancelled, delayed, or rerouted to other cities.

A private airline flight from Karachi to Lahore was forced to return mid-air due to intense weather. Another flight, PK-454 from Skardu, was completely cancelled. Flight CZ 6037 from Guangzhou, China, also could not land and was cancelled. Officials confirmed these changes were made for passenger safety.

Additionally, another Karachi to Lahore flight had to divert and land in Multan instead. Flights from Lahore to Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur faced unexpected delays. Three domestic flights from Lahore to Karachi, operated by PIA and Airblue, were also delayed by hours.

The disruptions affected hundreds of passengers. Many were stranded at the airport, while others were advised to stay home and recheck their flight status. Airport staff provided updates through loudspeakers and encouraged people to use helplines and apps.

Earlier in the day, a major accident was narrowly avoided when a Karachi-Lahore flight flew into a sudden storm. The aircraft shook violently for several minutes but managed to land safely. All passengers remained unharmed, but the incident caused panic on board. Officials praised the pilot’s quick action.