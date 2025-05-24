10 dead, 51 injured as storms lash Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Severe storms and high-speed winds wreaked havoc across several cities in Punjab, resulting in tragic accidents that claimed 10 lives and injured 51 people. Islamabad experienced heavy rain accompanied by strong gusts and hail, causing flooding in residential areas such as Aabpara. The water level in Nullah Lai rose dangerously, prompting authorities in Rawalpindi to declare a rain emergency.

In Lahore, the storm was followed by widespread rain that knocked out power across the city. Numerous trees were uprooted, and significant damage was reported at Gaddafi Stadium, where searchlight poles and several booths were destroyed, leading to the cancellation of a planned practice session between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.

In Chakwal, torrential rainfall forced the temporary closure of a section of Motorway M2 near Kallar Kahar. Storm conditions also impacted other cities including Multan, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Attock, and Sialkot, where dust and high winds turned day into night. In multiple areas, solar panels were ripped from rooftops and scattered.

Rescue officials confirmed that the fatalities resulted from the collapse of dilapidated structures and accidents at unsafe locations. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated that many incidents in Lahore involved fallen trees and damaged solar equipment. PDMA added that, in line with Punjab government policy, financial aid would be provided to the families of those affected.

Beyond Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also experienced turbulent weather. Peshawar faced a severe dust storm, while cities like Malakand, Abbottabad, Mardan, Charsadda, and Mansehra reported heavy rainfall. In Swat, floodwaters entered homes and shops, and hail damaged crops and orchards. In Azad Kashmir, heavy rain hit Neelum Valley and Muzaffarabad, with flash floods forcing the closure of the Neelum Highway near Barian Sari.