Near miss in the skies: Karachi-Lahore flight caught in deadly storm

A private airline flight (FL 842) traveling from Karachi to Lahore narrowly avoided a catastrophic incident when it was caught in a violent thunderstorm during its final approach to Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The aircraft was shaken violently by high-speed winds and severe turbulence, leaving passengers gripped with fear. Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with many passengers screaming, crying, and reciting prayers aloud, especially the Kalma Tayyiba. The extreme weather made it impossible for the aircraft to land safely.

The pilot, showing remarkable presence of mind and technical skill, aborted the landing and rerouted the aircraft back to Karachi, where it landed safely. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) played a crucial role in guiding the plane back under difficult weather conditions.

Among the passengers was former federal minister Asad Umar, who described the experience as one of the most frightening moments of his life and praised the captain’s professionalism and calm handling of the emergency.

Although the aircraft was refueled and prepared for a second departure once weather improved, 57 passengers declined to continue the journey, citing trauma from the experience. Many also faced delays in receiving their luggage after deciding to cancel their travel.

According to passengers, the plane experienced at least five violent jolts in Lahore’s storm-affected airspace, including during the initial descent attempt. Fearing for their safety, the pilot made the critical decision to abort landing and return.

Additionally, another flight (PK 6385) from Islamabad to Lahore was also diverted to Karachi due to the storm, while departures of PK 305 and PA 405 from Karachi were delayed because of continued weather disruptions.