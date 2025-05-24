Shubman Gill appointed India’s test captain: A new era begins

India has appointed Shubman Gill as the new Test captain, the cricket board announced on Saturday. Gill, aged 25, will lead the team in the five-Test series in England starting June 20. He replaces Rohit Sharma, who recently retired from Test cricket along with Virat Kohli, leaving a big gap in the squad.

Gill, known for his elegant batting and wide range of shots, currently captains the Gujarat Titans in the IPL and has helped them reach the playoffs. Rishabh Pant will serve as his vice-captain. The Board of Control for Cricket in India called it a unanimous decision after considering his strong IPL performances and feedback from experts.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar acknowledged the challenge of leading the team after the retirements of two key players. He expressed confidence that Gill is the right choice to guide India through this important transition. “It’s a big job, but he’s a terrific player,” Agarkar said.

Mohammed Shami missed out on the squad due to recent fitness issues, while Jasprit Bumrah will be part of the team but managed carefully due to a back injury. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj returns to the squad, and batsman Karun Nair makes a comeback after eight years. Rising star Sai Sudharsan also secured a spot in the team.

The England Tests mark the start of the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle for India. The five matches will take place at Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval from June 20 to July 31. Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir will decide the batting order and fill the key opener and number two positions left vacant by the retired stars.